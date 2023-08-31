BHU doctors make history with first successful allogeneic stem cell transplant

Doctors at the department of paediatrics, IMS-BHU (Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University), have carried out the first allogeneic stem cell transplant in an 11-year-old child with relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (a type of blood cancer).

Professor and in-charge of the division Dr Vineeta Gupta said that this is the 15th stem cell transplant carried out by the division in the last two years.

However, the first 14 transplants were autologous transplants—where the stem cells were collected from the patient themselves. (These were performed for paediatric solid tumours in the abdomen or cancer of the lymph nodes.)

For this allogeneic transplant, the stem cells must come from a donor. This patient was found to have full match with his elder sister.