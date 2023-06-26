BYJU'S promises investors to close FY22 audit by Sept, FY23 by Dec

Edtech major BYJU'S has committed its investor to close the long-pending audit of the financial year 2022 by September and fiscal year 2023 by December, according to sources aware of the development.

In a call with shareholders on Saturday, BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran admitted his past mistakes and assured shareholders that his learnings far outweigh any missteps.

During the call, Raveendran acknowledged the resignation of board members but said that the company has not yet accepted them and information about their resignation was leaked out prematurely.

"Byju Raveendran introduced Group CFO Ajay Goel on the call. Goel has committed to close the audit of financial year (FY) 2022 and FY 2023 by September and December respectively," a person who attended the call told PTI.