Centre gives 7-day deadline to social media platforms to address deepfakes

The Centre on Friday 24 November gave a seven-day deadline to social media platforms to tweak their policies as per Indian regulations in order to address the spread of deepfakes on their platforms.

Deepfakes could be subject to action under the current IT Rules, particularly rule 3(1)(b), which mandates the removal of 12 types of content within 24 hours of receiving user complaints, said minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The government will also take action in case of such violations under the IT Rules in future.

"They are further mandated to remove such content within 24 hours upon receiving a report from either a user or government authority. Failure to comply with this requirement invokes Rule 7, which empowers aggrieved individuals to take platforms to court under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the minister said.

"For those who find themselves impacted by deepfakes, I strongly encourage you to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at your nearest police station," said Chandrasekhar, adding that the IT Ministry will help aggrieved users in filing FIRs in relation to deepfakes.