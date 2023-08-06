Chandrayaan-3 enters lunar orbit

India's space mission Chandrayaan-3 entered the moon's orbit on Saturday, 5 August, as the aerospace programme attempts a budget un-crewed lunar landing for the second time.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's earlier attempt proved unsuccessful in 2019, when ground control lost contact with Chandrayaan-2 moments before landing. Only Russia, the US and China achieved successful controlled lunar landings.

ISRO's first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, crashed (intentionally) into the moon's south pole in 2008, the first uncontrolled landing on that part of the moon by anyone. Unfortunately, Chandrayaan-2—which went AWOL—likely met the same fate in 2019 when attempting a controlled landing.