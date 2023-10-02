China’s lunar mission to launch Pakistani satellite

Chang’e 6, China’s new mission to the moon to be launched in the first half of 2024, will also carry a Pakistani satellite to the moon, the media reported.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has stated in a statement on the social media site Weibo that the Chang’e 6 mission will be launched to the moon in the first half of 2024, The News reported.

According to a The News report, the mission will carry payloads to the moon from Pakistan, the European Space Agency (ESA), France and Italy.

The Chang’e 6 mission will carry French instruments that will test for radioactive gas. Similarly, the ESA’s Negative Ion Detector and Italy’s Valle Brett Radar System will also be taken to the moon by this mission.

The report stated that Pakistan’s satellite named CubeSat will also be sent to the moon’s orbit, adding that China is accelerating the International Lunar Research Station project and more international partnerships are expected to follow, The News reported.