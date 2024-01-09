Critical fuel loss derails US first moon landing in 50 years

The first US-based spacecraft to attempt a moon landing in more than half a century faced near-certain failure merely hours after it blasted off.

The 'Vulcan' rocket, built by Boeing and Lockheed Martin's United Launch Alliance (ULA), lifted off from the space station at 2:18 a.m. (7:18 GMT) from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. (Launch highlights video below)

On board the rocket is Astrobotic Technology's lunar lander, Peregrine.

The Pittsburgh-based private space robotics firm aimed to be the first private company to land a craft on the moon, before reports of a "critical loss" of fuel suggested the mission was doomed to fail.

What derailed the historic takeoff?

Hours after takeoff, Astrobotic began reporting technical troubles. It first said it was unable to orient the lander's top-mounted solar panel toward the Sun in order to maintain charge on its onboard battery.

This was due to a malfunction in its propulsion system. Engineers "improvised" a way to tilt Peregrine in the right direction, succeeding in maintaining its power.

However, the company then announced that the same propulsion failure appeared to be the cause of a "critical loss of propellant".

"We are currently assessing what alternative mission profiles may be feasible at this time," Astrobotic said. The statement was interpreted as an admission that the Peregrine would not achieve a controlled touchdown on the moon as planned.