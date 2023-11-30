Do computers make children "dumber, not smarter"?

Computers and tablets are an increasingly important part of education in school classrooms. 46.7% of the world's primary school classrooms have access to computers, according to UN data, with figures as high as 98% in the EU.

Not everyone thinks computers are a benefit in the classroom, though. Ralf Lankau, a professor of media theory at Hochschule Offenbach has said "tablets and laptops do not make children smarter, but dumber" — referring specifically to kids up the age of 10 years.

Lankau is one of 40 academics who have launched a petition through Germany's "Gesellschaft für Bildung und Wissen" (Society for Education and Knowledge) to express their concerns about the effects of digital technologies on childhood development.

They are calling for a moratorium on digitization in German schools and kindergartens for children aged 4-11 years.

"The aim is not to ban digital technology, but to return to the task of teaching," Lankau told DW. "We should be asking: What is the learning objective and how can analog and digital media help us achieve it? And not: What new technology is available and how do we use it at school?".