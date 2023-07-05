E-commerce growth in India to hit $150 bn by 2026: Report

The e-commerce transaction value in India is likely to rise from $83 billion in 2022 to nearly $150 billion in 2026 at a 16 per cent compound annual growth rate, a report showed on Wednesday.

The Philippines, Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Vietnam are projected to lead e-commerce growth in APAC through 2026, according to the FIS Global Payments Report 2023.

“India has emerged as a global payments leader, developing the next generation of real-time payments infrastructure with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a project of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” said the report.

UPI’s dramatic success derives largely from its seamless interoperability with commercial wallets such as Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe, it added.