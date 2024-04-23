Elon Musk slams Australia over ruling to hide Sydney stabbing videos

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has hit out at Australia over the country's attempts to ban footage of a Sydney church stabbing on his social media platform X.

The Australian court on Monday evening granted a two-day injunction, ordering the platform to hide videos of the April 15 stabbing for all users globally.

"Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian 'eSafety Commissar' is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet," Musk wrote on X.

"We have already censored the content in question for Australia, pending legal appeal, and it is stored only on servers in the USA," he added.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC News Breakfast on Tuesday that Musk was an "arrogant billionaire."

"We'll do what's necessary to take on this arrogant billionaire who thinks he's above the law, but also above common decency," he said.