Elon Musk takes a dig at Meta as it suffers massive outage across platforms

As Meta suffered a massive outage on Tuesday, 4 March across its platforms, Elon Musk took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg-run services, posting a meme where X is seen as the captain leading the team of Instagram, Facebook and Threads as penguins from the 2019 animation film of the same name.

In one of the worst outages for Meta, its entire family of apps — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — went down for millions across the globe, including in India, as users were thrown out from their accounts.