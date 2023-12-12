Epic Games wins major court battle against Google

Epic Games is the creator of the popular Fortnite video game.

What is the Epic Games vs. Google case?

The case was presented to a California jury, which examined it during four weeks of court testimony, Sweeney said.

Monday's verdict came after just three hours of deliberations.

The case was filed three years ago. Epic alleged that Google had been abusing its power to shield its Play Store, Google's main app store, from competition in order to protect a gold mine that makes billions of dollars annually.

Google collects between 15% to 30% in commission on digital transactions completed within the apps. The practice is similarly adopted by competitor Apple, which won a similar case against Epic, though the ruling is now under appeal at the US Supreme Court.