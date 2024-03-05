EU hits Apple with €1.8 billion antitrust fine

The European Union on Monday hit tech giant Apple with an antitrust fine worth €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion).

The statement said that the company had been unfairly favoring its own music streaming service over those of its rivals.

What was the reason for the fine?

"The Commission found that Apple applied restrictions on app developers preventing them from informing iOS users about alternative and cheaper music subscription services available outside of the app," the European Commission said in a statement.

"This is illegal under EU antitrust rules."

Apple charges a 30% fee for sales made through apps in the iOS operating systems. It also prohibits apps within the operating system from providing links to external sign-up pages in order to bypass the fee

What did the EU say?

The European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, said that the Commission had ordered Apple to remove anti-steering provisions and refrain from similar practices in the future.

"From now on Apple will have to allow music streaming developers to communicate freely with their own users," she said.

Vestager said that the lump sum of €1.8 billion had been added as a deterrant since the basic amount of the fine, which she compared to a "parking ticket," would have been quite small.

The total fine of €1.84 billion euros amounts to 0.5% of Apple's worldwide turnover, according to Vestager.