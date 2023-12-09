EU reaches provisional agreement on world's first AI Act

The European Parliament on Saturday, 9 December said its members have reached a landmark "provisional agreement" on the proposed Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act).

The EU's AI Act is set to be the world's first comprehensive set of rules to govern AI and user harm associated with it.

"This regulation aims to ensure that fundamental rights, democracy, the rule of law and environmental sustainability are protected from high risk AI, while boosting innovation and making Europe a leader in the field," the European Parliament said in a statement.

The rules establish obligations for AI based on its potential risks and level of impact. European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said that the political agreement is a "global first".

"The AI Act is a global first. A unique legal framework for the development of AI you can trust. And for the safety and fundamental rights of people and businesses. A commitment we took in our political guidelines - and we delivered," she posted on X.