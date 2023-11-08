Euclid telescope: First 5 "razor-sharp" images

Three months after the Euclid was launched, the European Space Agency (ESA) revealed five "razor-sharp astronomical images" from the space telescope on 7 November.

The agency promises a level of detail that NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) cannot deliver.

"Euclid is the first to capture the entire galaxy and its surroundings in high resolution in about one hour, which would not be possible with telescopes on the ground or with Webb," said the ESA.