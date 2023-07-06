Ex-employees sue Twitter again over refusal to pay arbitration fees

Former Twitter employees have sued the company again, this time for allegedly refusing to pay the expected cost of legal arbitration.

The class-action lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, claims that "Twitter has refused to engage in arbitration -- despite having compelled employees to arbitrate their claims".

Since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the company has been accused of a variety of unlawful acts, including failing to pay laid off employees promised severance payments, discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, age, and disability, failing to pay promised bonuses, violating the WARN Act and FMLA, and other violations.