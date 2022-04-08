Farhan Akhtar lends his voice to an online-safety initiative

On April 7, renowned actor, writer, and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar launched a new version of SnehAI—SnehAI 3.0, an AI-powered chatbot developed by the Population Foundation of India that uses animation films, short stories and quizzes to help young people safely navigate the internet.

SnehAI is currently hosted on Facebook Messenger. “Young people are especially vulnerable to online abuse, which can leave them traumatized for life,” Akhtar said. “We need innovative digital solutions that help children and adolescents safely navigate the ever-expanding digital world … SnehAI, conceived by the Population Foundation of India, creates awareness around online risks, and provides tips to stay safe while browsing the internet.”