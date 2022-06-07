Food allergy may cut risk of Covid infection by 50%: Study

"Our findings that diseases characterised by different types of inflammation are associated with infection risk, suggest underlying inflammation is an important determinant of susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection," said Max A. Seibold, the lead National Jewish Health investigator.



In contrast, obesity and high body mass index are risk factors for infection, whereas those with asthma are not at increased infection risk, revealed the study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.



Besides being an established risk factor for poor Covid illness outcomes, the study found obesity and high BMI are also risk factors for infection. Study authors speculated that the systemic inflammation that often accompanies obesity may underlie the increased risk experienced by this group.



The findings also provide strong evidence that people with asthma, a risk group for poor outcomes from other viral respiratory infections, are not at increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.