Geomagnetic storms of varying intensity will continue overnight: NOAA

The powerful geomagnetic storms, which hit the Earth on Friday, 10 May and disrupted GPS, satellite navigation, and other technologies, is expected to continue till Sunday night, 12 May according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) classified the geomagnetic storm on Friday as "extreme," or a G5 storm -- the highest level.

It's the first G5 storm to hit Earth since 2003 and caused several coronal mass ejections or CMEs.

Besides allowing many skygazers across the globe to see the beautiful northern lights where they usually can’t, it also led to “major disturbance in Earth's magnetic field, causing radio blackouts, affecting GPA and satellite systems, including Elon Musk’s Starlink.

“Geomagnetic storming of various intensity will continue overnight,” NOAA shared in a post on X.

“By early Sunday, and into Sunday night the next major coronal mass ejection (CME) - moving at speeds up to 1800 kilometres per second - will begin to slam into the Earth’s magnetic field and reach the outer atmosphere.

“A G4 Watch remains in effect for 12 May,” it added.