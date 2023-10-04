Google aims for a spam-free gmail experience in 2024

Google has announced that it will implement stricter rules in Gmail for bulk senders from February 2024 in an effort to reduce spam and other unwanted emails.

"We’re introducing new requirements for bulk senders -- those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day -- to keep your inbox even safer and more spam-free," Google said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The tech giant said beginning next year, bulk senders will be required to authenticate their emails, provide an easy way to unsubscribe, and stay below a reported spam threshold.

"Starting February 2024, Gmail will require the following for senders who send 5,000 or more messages a day to Gmail accounts: Authenticate outgoing email, avoid sending unwanted or unsolicited email, and make it easy for recipients to unsubscribe," Google stated.