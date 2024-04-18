Google cuts ties: 28 employees axed amid protests over Israeli govt deal

Tech giant Google has laid off 28 employees who were involved in sit-in protests at its offices over a Google contract with the Israeli government.

The layoffs happened after nine employees were suspended and then arrested in the US earlier this week, reports The Verge.

The 28 employees who have been asked to go protested a $1.2 billion Google Cloud contract for the Israeli government.

In an internal memo to employees, the company said that behaviour like this “has no place in our workplace, and we will not tolerate it.”

“The overwhelming majority of our employees do the right thing. If you’re one of the few who are tempted to think we’re going to overlook conduct that violates our policies, think again,” Google told the staff.