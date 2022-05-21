Google to warn users against phishing attacks on Chat

In Gmail, warning banners are displayed when responding to emails sent from outside of your organisation.



"Now, Android warning banners are also displayed as you add new external recipients. Admins can turn these specific warning labels on or off for their organisation," the company informed.



The new feature, rolling out over the next couple of weeks, will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, along with users with personal Google accounts.



The tech giant, during its latest 2022 I/O developer conference, announced several security measures to boost user safety, including warnings against potential security issues and recommendations to fix them.