Hackers steal $80 million in crypto, platform begs them to return funds

Qubit Finance acknowledged the hack, and said in a tweet on Friday that the hackers minted unlimited Xplosive Ethereum (xETH) to borrow on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).



"The team is currently working with security and network partners on next steps," it posted.



The Qubit Finance team directly appealed to the hacker, asking them to negotiate with the team in order to minimise losses for the Qubit community.



The company contacted the hacker and offered them the maximum bug bounty in exchange for a return of the funds.