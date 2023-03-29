Half of Twitter Blue users have less than 1,000 followers: Report

"Nearly 78,059 paying Twitter Blue subscribers have less than 100 users following their account -- 17.6 per cent of all Twitter Blue subscribers," he told Mashable.



According to the report, it is unclear how many of those "current" Twitter Blue subscribers are actually not paying.



Twitter hasn't been removing paid verification badges from many users who cancelled their Blue subscription.



According to Brown, those users are still marked as "Blue verified" by Twitter, and show up in the data.