India could face third highest economic burden of COPD from 2020-50: Lancet Study

India is estimated to face the third highest economic burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) from 2020-50 after China and the US, new research published in The Lancet Global Health journal said.

The third leading cause of death worldwide, COPD caused 3.3 million deaths in 2019, it said, with China recording the highest toll, followed by India and the USA.

The global death toll of COPD was found to have increased by 14.1 per cent between 2009 and 2019, an increase that the study attributed to factors such as urbanisation, air pollution, and tobacco use.