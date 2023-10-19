Indian army ramps up AI, but how effective will it be?

However, Prasad pointed out the limits of even the most advanced and invasive surveillance systems, citing the surprise attack on Israel by terror group Hamas on October 7, which has now erupted into a full-scale war.

"This is a hard lesson that must be learnt by us. Israeli surveillance and intelligence is amongst the most sophisticated. Yet they failed to detect the sneak attack and were not given any early warning signals," said Prasad.

His views were echoed by the Lt General P R Kumar, a former Director General of Military Operations, who believed that human intelligence was required to interpret data garnered from AI solutions.

"When it comes to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism measures, there are no black and white situations," Kumar told DW. "Electronic eavesdropping on communications or AI data cannot provide the cutting edge, especially when human activity is hard to interpret."

"One can have innovative military capabilities but humans need to interpret and read this data to be useful," added Kumar.

A recent report published by the Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, an independent global think tank, pointed out that all three services of the defense ministry understood the significance of technological innovations in modern warfare, although its development has been uneven across the branches.