IT ministry asks YouTube to label 'fake' news channels with disclaimer

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has asked Google-owned YouTube to initiate necessary legal measures against "fake news channels" and advised the platform to incorporate a disclaimer to address this issue effectively.

In a notification, MeitY advised YouTube to put a disclaimer "news not verified" on "fake news channels".

The IT Ministry has also asked major social media platforms with more than five million members to submit an action plan within 10 days, "on how they aim to combat fake news and unlawful content".

Earlier this month, YouTube responded to the ministry’s notice to remove any kind of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) or face stringent action, saying they have a “zero-tolerance policy” on CSAM and related content.