India's electronics sector exports cross Rs 1,85,000 cr, mobiles alone surpass Rs 90K cr

"The mobile phone export juggernaut continues. It is extremely satisfying that we have crossed the targeted figure of 75,000 crores for the year. Industry and government in partnership are strenuously working on replicating this in other verticals," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.



"We must remain focused on the road ahead and continue to push the boundaries of what we can accomplish in the future," he added.



The outstanding performance of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones serves as an inspiration for other electronic segments to emulate this success in increasing manufacturing and exports.