Ring One by Muse Wearables, the first made-in-India 'smart ring' for health tracking

Indian tech startup Muse Wearables on Thursday, 31 August, announced that it has developed a smart ring equipped with advanced health tracking and on-the-go payments.

Bengaluru-based Muse Wearables was born out of the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, founded by K.L.N Sai Prasanth and Yathindra Ajay KA, both graduates of IIT Madras, and Prathyusha K, an NIT Warangal graduate.

Called Ring One, the device can measure six diﬀerent vitals — heart rate, blood oxygen, temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate variability and blood pressure. It is 10 times lighter than a smartwatch and users can wear it night and day, 24x7. It has a battery life of up to seven days.

Trained with 5 million data points from over 4,000 people, Ring One offers clinical-grade accuracy for health information and oﬀers a cuﬀ-less BP measurement for the first time in a ring.