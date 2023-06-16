Instagram broadcast channels now rolling out globally

Meta has announced that it is rolling out the broadcast channels on Instagram globally, along with a new 'Collaborators' feature which allows creators to invite other creators (or fans) to participate in their broadcast channel.



"Whether it's an expert interview or a casual hangout, fans can now follow conversations between their favourite creators and their special guests. This is now available globally," the company said in a statement.



The company is also testing additional features including the ability for creators to use question prompts to gather feedback and responses from followers and a dedicated channels tab in the inbox so users can easily access their joined channels and discover new ones.