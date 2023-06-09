Instagram suffers major global outage, users react

Meta-owned Instagram on Friday briefly went down for thousands of users globally, including in India, after it faced a technical issue that impacted its services.



According to DownDetector, which monitors online outages, 44 per cent of users had issues with the app, 32 per cent had problems with the web version, and 24 per cent had issues with the server connection.



People took to Twitter to report the problems they were facing with the app, including posting memes and GIFs.



"Instagram down again? Stories video and music not loading? #instagramdown," a user said.