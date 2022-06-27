Intensive farming may actually cut future pandemic risk: Scientists

However, intensive farms need less land than extensive, or 'free range', farms to produce the same amount of food -- both to grow their feed and to rear their animals.

Growing demand for livestock products has caused dramatic habitat loss, said the researchers, which means we are now farming in places where livestock and people are coming into frequent contact with wildlife. They say that this contact with increasingly disturbed, stressed, and infected wildlife makes the spillover of zoonotic viruses into people or livestock more likely.

"If we were to switch from the current system to one based on extensive farming, we would need substantially more land to meet demand - resulting in the conversion of habitat roughly the size of Brazil and India between 2009 and 2050," said paper co-author Prof Andrew Balmford.

"This could increase the contact between people, livestock and stressed wildlife - including wildlife that might well host the next pandemic virus."

"Intensive farms may have a greater risk of takeoff, but extensive farms may have greater risk of spillover," he said.

However, the experts called for more research before changing policies or incentivising a particular type of farming.