International Moon Day: UN marks lunar landings with new stamps

The United Nations (UN) Postal Administration has issued six postage stamps and three souvenir sheets featuring images from lunar missions, including China's Chang'e project, to celebrate International Moon Day on 20 July.

The stamps and souvenir sheets showcase China's Chang'e 4 and Chang'e 5 missions, as well as lunar exploration missions from other countries, including the United States, South Korea, and India. Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the Vienna-based United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, noted the growing international interest in lunar exploration.