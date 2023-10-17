iPhone 15 series sales in China down 4.5% compared to iPhone 14: Report

The iPhone 15 series unit sales for the first 17 days in China is underperforming last year’s iPhone 14, a reflection of the broader decline in consumer spending, a report showed on Tuesday.

Excluding the iPhone Plus model, which was released three weeks late last year, sales declines exceeded 10 per cent in China, according to preliminary data from Counterpoint Research.

The data, however, is in contrast to early US numbers coming in which reflect robust demand across all models, especially the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

“China’s headline numbers for the 15 series are in the red, and this is a reflection of the broader decline in consumer spending,” said analyst Mengmeng Zhang.