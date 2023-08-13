ISRO the hare, Roscosmos the tortoise? Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25 race for the moon

After 47 years, Russia is set to return to the Moon with its Luna 25 lander mission.

Luna-25 took off atop a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Vostochny launch facility in Russia at 2:10 a.m. Moscow time (4:40 am IST) on Friday, TASS news agency reported.

Russia's last lunar mission, Luna-24 was launched in 1976, during the former Soviet Union period.

It successfully delivered about 170 grams of moon samples to Earth.

Luna-25 is expected to reach the Moon’s orbit on August 16 before landing on August 21.