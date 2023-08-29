ISRO's 'rocket women' integral to Chandrayaan-3 success

On Saturday, 26 August, prime minister Narendra Modi met with several female scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to highlight the role women played in the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

"The women scientists of this mission have played a crucial role in ensuring its success. Without their contribution, this achievement was just not possible. They will inspire generations to come," the prime minister said.

Modi has also named the lander Vikram's landing spot on the moon 'Shiv Shakti', a name derived from the concept of complementary masculine and feminine energies in Hindu mythology, in a tribute to the women scientists who worked on the mission.

Around 20–25 per cent of the space agency's 16,000-plus employees are women.