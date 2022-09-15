Malware in 28 games like Roblox, Minecraft exploit 384K players' financial data

Popular games like Roblox, FIFA, PUBG and Minecraft are among 28 games that were exploited by malware between July 2021 and June this year, affecting more than 384,000 users via nearly 92,000 malicious files.



Other big series of games released during the last year -- Elden Ring, Halo, and Resident Evil -- were also actively abused by attackers who spread 'RedLine' malware under their guise, according to Kaspersky researchers.



RedLine is a password-stealing software, which extracts sensitive data from the victim's device such as passwords, saved bank card details, cryptocurrency wallets and credentials for VPN services.



"Cybercriminals are creating more and more new schemes and tools to attack players and steal their credit card data and even game accounts, which can contain expensive skins that can later be sold. For example, strikes on e-sports, which are now gaining huge popularity around the world," said Anton V. Ivanov, senior security researcher at Kaspersky.