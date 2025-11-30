Messaging Apps like WhatsApp to work only with active SIM; DoT tightens cyber norms
Communication apps will only function if the linked SIM card is present and active in the user’s device
In a significant move aimed at tightening cybersecurity and safeguarding the nation’s digital landscape, the Centre has issued sweeping directives to ensure that app-based communication services — including WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, JioChat, Josh, and others — remain tethered to a user’s active SIM card.
Under the new rules, all providers of such messaging platforms in India are required to submit compliance reports to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) within 120 days, signaling a bold step to prevent misuse and protect the integrity of the country’s telecom ecosystem.
Failure to comply, the DoT warns, could invite strict action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, and other applicable laws.
The directive, issued on 28 November, emerges from concerns that certain app-based services, which rely on mobile numbers for user identification, allow access even when the underlying SIM is inactive or absent from the device. According to the government, this loophole has been exploited from abroad to carry out cyber-frauds, posing a serious challenge to telecom cybersecurity.
Henceforth, these communication apps will only function if the linked SIM card is present and active in the user’s device. Web versions of the apps will also see a significant change: users will be automatically logged out at least once every six hours and must re-link their devices via QR code to continue usage.
The DoT emphasised that these measures are not mere technicalities, but necessary steps to shield the country’s telecom network from misuse and strengthen the digital safety of millions of users. The directions are effective immediately and will remain in force until amended or withdrawn.
This bold initiative reflects the government’s commitment to a secure, accountable, and resilient digital ecosystem, ensuring that India’s messaging platforms remain both convenient for users and resilient against cyber threats.
With PTI inputs
