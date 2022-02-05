Meta adds personal boundary to VR avatars to stop sexual harassment

"Over time, we'll continue to make improvements as we learn how this affects people's experiences," said Vivek Sharma, Vice President, Horizon.



If someone tries to enter your Personal Boundary, the system will halt their forward movement as they reach the boundary.



"You won't feel it -- there is no haptic feedback. This builds upon our existing hand harassment measures that were already in place, where an avatar's hands would disappear if they encroached upon someone's personal space," Sharma said in a blog post late on Friday.



Sharma thinks this will help to set behavioural norms -- and that's important for a relatively new medium like VR.