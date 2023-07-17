Meta banned from running behavioural advertising on Facebook, Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta has been banned from carrying out behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram based on the surveillance and profiling of users in Norway, unless the company obtains users’ consent.

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority imposed a ban on Meta that will initially apply until October.

The ban will apply from August 4 and last for three months, or until Meta can show that it complies with the law.

“Should Meta not comply with the decision, the company risks a coercive fine of up to one million NOK ($100,000) per day. The Norwegian Data Protection Authority’s decision only applies to users in Norway,” the authority said in a statement.