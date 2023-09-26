Meta gears up to launch sassy and playful AI chatbots for younger users

Meta is reportedly working on generative AI chatbot called ‘Gen AI Personas’ for younger users and is expected to unveil it this week.

The social networking company is geared up to host its annual ‘Meta Connect’ event that will start on Wednesday, 27 September.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the AI chatbot “would come in multiple personas geared towards engaging young users with more colourful behaviour.”

"Facebook parent is developing bots with personalities, including a ‘sassmaster general’ robot that answers questions,” the report mentioned.

Meta is planning to develop dozens of AI personality chatbots.

According to internal chats the WSJ viewed, the company has tested a “sassy robot” persona inspired by Bender from Futurama and an overly curious “Alvin the Alien” that one employee worried could imply the bot was made to gather personal information.

Meta is also reportedly planning to train a new AI model that is likely to be as powerful as OpenAI’s latest chatbot GPT-4.