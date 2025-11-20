Meta sets date to remove Australians under 16 from Instagram, Facebook

Starting 4 December, Meta will draw a firm digital line in Australia, barring users under 16 from Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, heralding the arrival of a landmark social media ban set to take full effect on 10 December, the Al Jazeera reported.

The move comes as Canberra gears up to impose hefty fines, up to A$49.5 million (US$32 million), on platforms failing to comply with its landmark legislation aimed at shielding children from the perils of online life.

Meta has announced that accounts of Australian teens aged 13–15 will be gradually removed, warning users that their profiles will soon vanish from public view. Government figures estimate some 500,000 Instagram and Facebook accounts will be affected. “When you turn 16, we’ll let you know you can return to Facebook,” the company assures, offering a distant promise of restored access.