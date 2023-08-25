Meta's new Ray-Ban smart glasses may let users livestream video
The upcoming Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses from Meta (formerly Facebook) are said to have a feature that allows users to livestream video.
Internal documents obtained by tech journalist Janko Roettgers revealed that the second-generation Ray-Ban Stories will not only allow users to stream video directly to Facebook and Instagram, but will also allow viewers to whisper in their ear, reports The Verge.
"Users will be able to livestream directly to Facebook and Instagram with the device. Live streamers will be able to directly communicate with their audience, with the glasses relaying comments via audio over the built-in headphones," reported Roettgers.
The current generation of Ray-Ban Stories devices can capture photos and short video clips but do not support live streaming.
According to the report, the next version of the smart glasses will come with “improved battery life and better cameras”. Moreover, the smart glasses may also include adaptive volume and additional audio services.
"To improve the overall audio experience, Meta is looking to bring adaptive volume control to its smart glasses. With this feature, the glasses will automatically monitor the ambient noise level, and increase playback volume in noisy surroundings," Roettgers said.
Meanwhile, Meta has launched a new all-in-one, multilingual multimodal AI translation and transcription model for up to 100 languages depending on the task.
Called ‘SeamlessM4T,’ the single model can perform speech-to-text, speech-to-speech, text-to-speech, and text-to-text translations.