Meta's new Ray-Ban smart glasses may let users livestream video

Meta's (formerly Facebook) next Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses will reportedly let users livestream video to viewers who can talk back to them.

Internal documents obtained by tech journalist Janko Roettgers revealed that the second-generation Ray-Ban Stories will not only allow users to stream video directly to Facebook and Instagram, but will also allow viewers to whisper in their ear, reports The Verge.

"Users will be able to livestream directly to Facebook and Instagram with the device. Live streamers will be able to directly communicate with their audience, with the glasses relaying comments via audio over the built-in headphones," reported Roettgers.

The current generation of Ray-Ban Stories devices can capture photos and short video clips but do not support live streaming.