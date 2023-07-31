Metaverse users to surpass over 600 mn by 2026 due to generative AI: Report

Metaverse (the virtual 3D environment in which the physical and digital worlds converge) users will surpass 600 million by 2026 due to generative artificial intelligence (AI), a new report has shown.

Presently, there are already over 300 million active users in Metaverse video games and virtual world platforms, according to BanklessTimes.

In recent years, generative AI has gained significant attention due to its remarkable capabilities.

In contrast to traditional AI, which is based on explicit rules, it can generate content, images, audio, and even entire virtual worlds on its own.