Microsoft: Chinese group hacked government email accounts

What we know about the hack

Microsoft said the group, which it identified as Storm-0558, forged digital authentication tokens to access webmail accounts running on the firm's Outlook service.

It is reported that the activity began in May. However, the breach was detected weeks later when customers complained to Microsoft about abnormal mail activity.

Citing a statement from US officials, the Washington Post reported that Storm-0558 also breached unclassified email accounts linked to the US government.

The US had detected the breach of federal government accounts "fairly rapidly" and had managed to prevent further breaches, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with ABC television.