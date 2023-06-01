Microsoft joins Indian govt to train 6K students, 200 educators in cybersecurity skills

Microsoft on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to train 6,000 students and 200 educators in digital and cyber-security skills in the country.



As part of this collaboration with, Microsoft will offer a wide range of courses, including training in AI, cloud computing, web development and cybersecurity skills for students and 200 faculty members at government-led Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skills Training Institutions (NSTIs).



"With the increasing prevalence of cyber threats such as data breaches, hacking attempts, identity theft, and malware attacks, individuals, organizations, and nations face significant challenges in safeguarding their digital assets," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State of Skill Development, Electronics and IT.