Microsoft Teams now support chatting with people outside organisation

Microsoft has announced that now Teams users can communicate beyond their organisation by allowing them to start a chat with any Teams users, including free personal Teams accounts.



With the new capability, one can now invite any Teams user to chat by entering the full email address or phone number to reach and start a 1:1 or group chat with anyone with a Microsoft personal account, no tenant switching required.



According to Microsoft, allowing connections to personal Teams accounts should help commercial Teams account owners connect to SMBs, many of which use Teams personal accounts for business.