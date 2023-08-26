Moon Sniper: Japan aims anew at a lunar landing

A mere four months after Japan's first attempt to land on the moon ended in failure in April — it's tough to land on the moon — the country's hopes were set on a second attempt.

'Moon Sniper' is the nickname for a small and light spacecraft that was designed as a 'pinpoint' lander. It is 'formally' called SLIM—which stands for Smart Lander for Investigating Moon. And scientists call it the sniper because of its precision.

What is pinpoint landing?

Japanese officials say the idea is to go from an era of "landing where we can" to "landing where we want" on a celestial body with gravity, such as the moon. The moon's gravity is about one-sixth of Earth's gravity — its pull is weaker — which is why you can jump about six times as high on the moon as you can on Earth. And that has an impact on how spacecraft land on the moon's surface.