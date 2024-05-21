MP nursing colleges scam: CBI teams took bribes of Rs 2–10 lakh from each

The CBI probe into the nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh has revealed that its officers were allegedly collecting Rs 2–10 lakh from each institute to give favourable reports after inspection, the central probe agency has said.

CBI deputy SP Ashish Prasad, inspectors Rahul Raj and Sushil Kumar Majoka, who were on attachment in the CBI from the MP Police, and Rishi Kant Asathe are among 22 persons booked by the agency in the case. Raj was arrested on Sunday, 19 May.

The CBI FIR also named the directors and chairpersons of eight colleges offering nursing courses, as well as staff and middlemen who collected and delivered the bribes on behalf of the inspection teams.

'A case registered by the CBI reinforces its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and shows that CBI does not spare its own officials if found deviating from core values of the organisation,' a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The inspection teams were constituted on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to inspect the nursing colleges in the state. The CBI set up these teams which, in addition to their officers, included staff nominated by the Indian Nursing Council and patwaris of the state.

The CBI received information that the teams indulged in corrupt practices by giving suitability reports to ineligible institutes in return for huge bribes. After verifying and discreetly observing the officers and agents, the agency registered an FIR.