Musk's TruthGPT sparks buzz among Twitter influencers: Report

Some of the popular influencers also shared their opinions.



Patrick Henningsen, Producer at 21st Century Wire Media, tweeted, "an alternative approach to AI is needed to avoid the destruction of humanity".



Moreover, Ben Goertzel, Co-Founder and CTO at OODA, said: "We need TruthGPT, but we also need something far beyond TruthGPT, we do need systems that use logic to understand the truth in ways that LLMs don't, but we also need systems that understand deeper human truths including trans-rational and spiritual human truths".



In February, Musk for the first time tweeted that what we need is a "TruthGPT."