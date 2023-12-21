Musk's X faces major outage globally, including India

Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday faced a major outage globally, including in India, with users complaining that they were not able to see any comments, view any profiles, tweets, and others.

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, over 64 per cent of people reported problems while using the application, 29 per cent while using the website, and 7 per cent with server connection.

In India, X users in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Patna, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are majorly facing issues with the micro-blogging platform.